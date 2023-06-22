Here's an update on Project K. Well, as reportedly, the confirmed title and motion poster of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's film will be out in July 2023. The grand launch will take place in USA, according to reports. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K releases in theatres in January 2024. Project K Release Date: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer to Arrive in Theatres on January 12, 2024 (View Poster).

Project K Update:

The #ProjectK title and motion poster will be launched in a grand event at USA🇺🇸 in July.#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/KleD9dHgJC — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 22, 2023

