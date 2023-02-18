On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratrti, the makers of Project K have unveiled the release date of the film. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in main roles, the sci-fi flick will arrive in theatres on January 12, 2024. Along with the release date, the makers also dropped an intriguing poster of the Nag Ashwin directorial. Have a look! Project K: Here’s a BTS Glance at Makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone’s Film Working on Developing Future Automobiles From Skratch – Watch

Project K in January 2024:

