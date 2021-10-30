Be it family, friends or fans, it is still difficult to accept the fact that Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar is no more. His sudden demise has left everyone shocked and devastated. Celebs from across industries have penned heartfelt tributes to the Powerstar. Kichcha Sudeep has also remembered Puneeth in an emotional post whom he calls as ‘a born star’. In this lengthy note Sudeep has recalled about their first meet and greet, their childhood memories, belonging to the same industry and later becoming competitors, and so much more. He concluded the note saying, “It will take a long time for everyone to accept this . And even if we all did , a place is left empty . A place no one can fill . A place which belonged to only one great Human ,, " PUNEETH " .... our beloved " APPU " . Go in Peace , REST IN POWER my friend.”

Kichcha Sudeep Remembers Puneeth Rajkumar

GO IN PEACE,, REST IN POWER MY FRIEND. pic.twitter.com/WmB15eQKb8 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)