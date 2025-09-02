Today is Kiccha Sudeep’s birthday and the celebrations have already begun with his fans. Adding to the joy, Colors Kannada has announced that Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 will premiere on September 28, 2025. While the promo is yet to be released, sources say Sudeep has already shot for it with his latest look. Every season brings a unique theme and viewers are eager to see what’s planned this time. The channel has also started the contestant selection process, building curiosity about the new housemates and the game ahead. To make the day even more special, Colors Kannada has teased a big surprise for Sudeep, which will be revealed this evening, making his birthday extra memorable for his fans. ‘Every Hero Becomes a Bore in the End’: Kiccha Sudeep Hints at Retirement After Nearly 3 Decades; Kannada Star Shares Insights on What’s Next.

Colors Kannada Shares Video on Instagram – See Post

