The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 on January 26 concluded with Hanumantha Lamani lifting the winner's trophy, marking a historic moment in Kichcha Sudeep's reality show. Throughout the season, Hanumantha stood out with his resilience and determination, making him a fan favourite. The competition was fierce, with actor Trivikram also putting up a strong fight. As the curtains fall on this season, it’s not just Hanumantha’s victory that resonates, but also the fact that Kichcha Sudeep bids farewell after an impressive 11-year journey as the host. This season will forever be remembered for its unforgettable moments. ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 11’: Kichcha Sudeep Announces This Will Be His Final Season As Host, Says, ‘It’s Time for Me To Move On’ (View Post).

‘Bigg Boss’ Kannada Season 11 Finale: Hanumantha Wins the Trophy

