R Madhavan has set the record straight that he is not teaming up with director Lingusamy for a Telugu film. From the past few days, speculations were that Madhavan was considered to play the antagonist in Lingusamy's upcoming film with Ram Pothineni. However, seems like it was just a rumour.

R Madhavan:

Would so love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic cause he is such a wonderful, loving man too… unfortunately no truth in the news doing the rounds recently, of us doing a telugu film together with en as an antagonist ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 12, 2021

