As the magnum opus, Radhe Shyam releases on the big screens tomorrow (March 11), lead actress, Pooja Hegde penned a special note for her team on social media. She shared a lengthy post with a BTS picture from the sets and also thanked one and all for taking care of her during the filming process. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the period drama stars Prabhas as the lead actor. Radhe Shyam Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Prabhas And Pooja Hegde’s Epic Love Tale.

Pooj Hegde:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)