Radhe Shyam, written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, has won audiences hearts already and cinephiles just can’t wait to watch the film on the big screen. It is an epic love tale of Vikramaditya (Prabhas) and Prerana (Pooja Hegde). The film’s posters, songs, teaser and trailer have already given a glimpse of the romantic drama. Radhe Shyam, a multi-lingual film, is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. It is produced under UV Creations and T-Series’ banner. Radhe Shyam Release Trailer: Prabhas’ Character’s Prediction About Love Goes Wrong; Pooja Hegde’s Chemistry With Him Looks Electrifying (Watch Video).

Radhe Shyam was scheduled to be released in July last year but it had to be delayed owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The long wait would finally be coming to an end in two days. Ahead of the release of Radhe Shyam, let’s take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – Prabhas and Pooja Hegde would be seen as the lead pair. The film also features Krishnam Raju, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda among others in key roles.

Plot – The story revolves around Vikramaditya, a palmist, who falls in love with Prerna. However, his prediction goes wrong when it comes to love and destiny has something else in store for the duo. But will he succeed in saving her life will be known soon.

Watch The Trailer Of Radhe Shyam Below:

Release Date – Radhe Shyam will release in theatres on March 11. Apart from Telugu and Hindi, the film will be released in dubbed versions that includes Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese and Japanese.

Review – The reviews for Radhe Shyam are not out yet. LatestLY shall update you all as soon as the review for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s film is out.

