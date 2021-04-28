After Raiza Wilson registered a case against her dermatologist, Dr. Bhairavi Senthil, a defamation case has been filed by the dermatologist herself. The doctor took to her social space and revealed that the swelling was a normal side effect of the treatment. She added that the bruising would heal in a few days.

The doctor has now, however, filed a defamation case and demanded Rs 5 crore compensation from Raiza. During the press meet, the doctor said, “Unlike Raia claimed, it was not only a facial treatment that she took but also a few other procedures, including dermal fillers. Swelling and redness on the cheek are usual side effects after the procedures. After the procedures, we had also asked her to follow some strict aftercare."

She further added, “We had asked her not to smoke, drink, or indulge in rigorous exercises which would lead to skin issues. While taking the treatment, Raiza herself had told us that she has been taking the same procedures from other doctors for the last 10 years."

Check Raiza's Post Here:

