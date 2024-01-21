With only one day remaining for the historic consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, numerous celebrities have already flown to attend the significant event. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled for Monday morning on January 22, will witness the participation of prominent figures from various fields across the country. On Sunday morning, Rajinikanth and actor Dhanush were spotted departing from Chennai, heading towards Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The duo courteously greeted the paparazzi before swiftly entering the airport to avoid any disruption. Ram Temple Inauguration: From Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Kangana Ranaut, Here's The Complete List of Celebrities Invited to Ayodhya’s Consecration Ceremony.

Dhanush and Rajinikanth Leave For Ayodhya

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actors Rajinikanth and Dhanush leave for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/emB7QkP7gy — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

