Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s elder brother actor-producer Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu died on Saturday (January 8) after reportedly suffering from liver-related problems. Now, Mahesh Babu who's COVID-19 positive mourned the loss of his brother with a heartfelt post. Check it out.

Mahesh Babu Mourns Ramesh Babu's Demise:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)