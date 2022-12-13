Ramya Pandian is having a great time in Vietnam. The actress has dropped a few pictures on Instagram from her fun-filled trip and they are breathtakingly beautiful. She captioned her post as, “Mighty mountains, caressing of the winds, sounds of water - a refreshing day in the country side”. Saniya Iyappan’s Pictures Posing on a Yacht During Her Dubai Holiday Are a Treat for Globetrotters!

Ramya Pandian In Vietnam

