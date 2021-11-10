Virata Parvam is an intense love story starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead. It is one of the most-anticipated Telugu films. Written and directed by Venu Udugula, the film was scheduled to be released on April 30 but had to be postponed owing to the second wave of COVID-19 and alarming rises in cases. The film’s director had shared a post in which he had mentioned that they would be announcing a new release date soon. As fans await to hear an update on the same, a south media portal shared on its Twitter page that Virata Parvam has skipped theatrical release due to language issues and would be directly released on OTT platform. To this Rana responded saying, ‘Pls enlighten me on these language issues’.

Rana Daggubati’s Reaction To Virata Parvam Skipping Theatrical Release

Pls enlighten me on these language issues 😅😅 …..emi time pass gallu bro Meru !! 😂😂 https://t.co/pqcQKChQY3 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) November 10, 2021

Venu Udugula’s Post In April On Virata Parvam Been Postponed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)