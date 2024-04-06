Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 28th birthday on April 5, 2024. Wishes for the Pushpa 2 actress poured in from all directions on the special occasion. In addition, the makers of the actress' upcoming movie starring Allu Arjun dropped her first look poster from the film. In the poster, Rashmika can be seen striking a pose and looking through her fingers intensely. However, soon after the poster was unveiled, netizens took to their social media accounts to compare the pose with a scene from Mahesh Babu's latest release, Guntur Kaaram. Many users started making collages of Rashmika's poster with that of Mahesh Babu's. One of Mahesh Babu's fan pages also shared the image and wished the actress a happy birthday. They wrote, "Wishing @iamRashmika a very happy birthday on behalf of superstar @urstrulyMahesh fans" Reacting to the post, the Pushpa 2 actress wrote, "Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage." Rashmika Mandanna Turns 28! Pushpa 2 Star Celebrates Birthday With Happy Little Dance, Thanks Fans for All the Heartfelt Wishes (Watch Video).

Check Out the Post Here:

Here’s Rashmika Mandanna’s Reaction to It:

Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage 🫶🏻😋 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 5, 2024

