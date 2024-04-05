Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 28th birthday on April 5. The Pushpa 2 actress received heartfelt wishes from her colleagues, friends and fans. Taking to Instagram, she shared a glimpse of her day, donning gym attire and expressing her gratitude to her supporters for the abundance of birthday wishes. In a delightful gesture, Mandanna concluded her message with a happy dance, embodying her infectious spirit of appreciation and dedication, showcasing that even on her special day, she remains committed to her fitness regimen. #HappyBirthdayRashmika!’ Fans Share Pics of Pushpa Actress and Extend Heartfelt Wishes As She Turns 28.

Rashmika Mandanna Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes

