A recent media report suggests a deeper connection between Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Rumours are swirling about a significant announcement, with speculations pointing towards their engagement scheduled for the upcoming week in February. If the report proves accurate, fans of Rashmika and Vijay can anticipate a delightful surprise. Rashmika and Vijay have consistently remained silent on inquiries about their dating status, refraining from officially confirming any relationship. However, Rashmika has openly acknowledged the strong connection she shares with the Liger actor. Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence On Her Deepfake Video, 'Animal' Actor Calls It 'Extremely Scary' (View Post).

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda To Get Engaged Next Month?

