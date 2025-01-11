Rekhachithram Movie Review: It’s an interesting coincidence that Rekhachithram premiered in the same month as Abraham Ozler did in 2024. Both are investigative thrillers with key elements of their mysteries rooted in the 1980s. Anaswara Rajan appears in both films, with her characters sharing a Mammootty connection. Additionally, another actor features in both films and plays a pivotal role in uncovering crucial parts of the mysteries. However, that’s where the similarities end. Jofin T Chacko’s Rekhachithram is a superior film, cleverly using alternate history to revisit one of the most beloved Malayalam movies of the ’80s. ‘Rekhachithram’ Review: Critics Mighty Impressed With Asif Ali’s Remarkable Performance, Call Jofin T Chacko’s Directorial ‘A Compelling Mystery Thriller’

Vivek (Asif Ali), a brilliant police officer with a gambling addiction, is suspended after being caught playing online rummy during work. His suspension leads to professional embarrassment and mockery from his peers. When he returns to duty, he is transferred to the Malakkara police station as a form of punishment.

Fate, however, has other plans. Upon joining the station, Vivek begins investigating a peculiar case involving a murder that occurred in the 1980s.

'Rekhachithram' Movie Review - Commendable Investigation Thriller With Dash of Revisionism

The premise is fascinating, and Rekhachithram does a more than decent job of building suspense in its first half. The story hooks you from the moment the police discover a set of bones, as Vivek must identify both the victim and the murderer(s). Malayalam cinema has delivered some commendable police procedurals in recent years, many featuring Asif Ali himself. While the first half of Rekhachithram is engaging with its investigation sequences, I found myself waiting for the film to unveil its X-factor.

By now, most viewers are aware of what that X-factor is. Drawing inspiration from films like Shadow of the Vampire and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rekhachithram uses a renowned movie from the 1980s - specifically the shoot of that movie - as the central setting for its murder mystery and revises the events that played during the shoot. I am not sure if Malayalam cinema played with alternate history when it comes to movies, and if Rekhachithram is the industry’s first foray into this concept, it’s a commendable one. The film painstakingly ensures the altered events feel organic while respecting the legacy of the original movie.

(SPOILERS ahead!) The film in question is Kathodu Kathoram, and the murder mystery centres around the shooting of the iconic "Devadoothar Padi" song sequence. Anaswara Rajan’s character becomes the focal point of the case that Vivek is investigating four decades later. Jofin T Chacko and his team deserve credit for seamlessly integrating elements of Bharathan’s classic into the narrative, including real-life film personalities like director Kamal (who was assisting the late Bharatan in the movie). They also cleverly incorporate iconic figures who are no longer with us without undermining their legacy. ‘KishKindha Kaandam’ Movie Review: Asif Ali and Vijayaraghavan’s Brilliant Performances and a Layered Mystery Make for a Spectacular Combo!

While I’ll avoid revealing specifics, Rekhachithram uses a superstar’s presence brilliantly, aided by cutting-edge technology. The final moments, where the film makes the most impactful use of this character, might even leave you with a lump in your throat - not in the way you’d expect.

Beyond its connection to Kathodu Kathoram, the film also nods to another 1980s Malayalam classic, setting up a crucial cameo. On a side note - Is Indrans’ introduction scene and his character’s name a sly reference to his role in Mannar Mathai Speaking?

These scenes wouldn't have worked if we didn’t invest in Anaswara's character. The young actress, in sparkling form here, embodies the innocence and naivety of the fangirl she portrays, making you feel for her right from the beginning - especially knowing where her arc is heading. It’s crucial that her character resonates with the audience to deliver the emotional punch that Rekhachithram aims for later, and it’s a goal easily achieved here.

On the parallel track, the investigation portions have their fair share of twists and turns, with Vivek's progress hampered by the influence of a powerful businessman, Vincent (Manoj K Jayan), who plays a significant role in the unfolding mystery. While the investigative track is engaging, it’s not entirely water-tight - much like the film itself, which could have benefitted from tighter editing in the second half.

Certain moments with Asif Ali's character feel like they play to the gallery unnecessarily, such as tackling an officer who taunts him or confronting two crucial witnesses in a dramatic fashion. These scenes feel forced and could have been trimmed to maintain the narrative’s focus.

If you're expecting a big 'gotcha' moment when the mystery unravels, Rekhachithram drops a couple of surprises but nothing that would blow your mind. However, the circumstances surrounding the crime are handled well, while bearing a striking semblance to a real-life infamous murder.

'Rekhachithram' Movie Review - Technical Adept With Good Performances

Appu Prabhakar’s cinematography is excellent, employing contrasting visuals while shifting between timeframes without resorting to the usual clichés. Mujeeb Majeed’s score complements the intense portions effectively. Special mention must go to the casting team for choosing the perfect actors to portray elements of the film’s revisionist history. Equally praiseworthy is the VFX team for their remarkable replication of a key actor (no spoilers here!). Unlike GOAT’s shoddy recreation of the late Vijayakanth or Indian 2’s misuse of the late Nedumudi Venu’s likeness, Rekhachithram handles this aspect of AI with care, demonstrating how it should be done - with the actor’s consent and respect for their legacy.

In terms of performances, Asif Ali slips comfortably into the cop role, as expected, having delivered strong performances in similar characters before. In a recent interview, he was asked if he feared being typecast in such roles, to which he replied that if the film is good, no one minds repeat casting - and I couldn’t agree more.

After Neru, this will likely be another standout performance for Anaswara Rajan, one that Malayali audiences will embrace wholeheartedly. Though her role is brief, Aattam fame Zarin Shihab makes a strong impact. It’s also a treat to see a yesteryear actress (no spoilers!) return in connection with the same character. Supporting actors like Manoj K Jayan, Indrans, Nishant Sagar, Srikanth Murali, TG Ravi, Bhama Arun, Pauly Valsan, and Megha Thomas handle their characters well, although I wish the film had cast a senior actress for Megha’s role in the present timeline. That makeup looked unconvincing.

'Rekhachithram' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Rekhachithram stands out as a refreshing and inventive addition to Malayalam cinema, merging nostalgia, a compelling mystery, and smart storytelling. While not without its flaws - such as occasional pacing issues and a few forced moments - the film’s strong performances, creative use of revisionist history, and impactful dramatic punches make it a thoroughly engaging watch.

Rating: 3.5

