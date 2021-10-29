Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away today (October 29). He was 46 and reportedly was rushed to a private hospital after suffering a heart attack while working out at the gym. As soon as this sad news was out, many South celebs took to social media and offered condolences to the deceased's family and also mourned the untimely loss of the actor. Puneeth Rajkumar Dies at 46: Video of Late Kannada Star Dancing With Shiva Rajkumar and Yash on Bhajarangi 2 Song Is Going Viral for This HeartBreaking Reason.

Mohanlal

The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss. pic.twitter.com/x8GDRNPx7d — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 29, 2021

Jr NTR

Heartbroken! Can’t believe you have gone so soon. pic.twitter.com/55lt4r62d1 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 29, 2021

Mammootty

Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones. RIP #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/Rx8smL9NtW — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 29, 2021

Prithviraj Sukumaran

This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow! #PuneethRajkumar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/45EltouKWw — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 29, 2021

