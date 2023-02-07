As Kantara completed 100 days, lead star Rishabh Shetty celebrated the milestone by announcing a prequel to his blockbuster movie. At an event, he confirmed that the prequel will go on floors later this year. Kantara is an action-thriller, directed by Rishab himself. Are you excited? Kantara Prequel Is in Works Confirms Rishab Shetty, Says ‘We Are in the Middle of Digging Around for More Details’.

Kantara 2 Announced:

‘KANTARA’ PREQUEL ANNOUNCED… #Kantara - one of the most successful films ever - will now have a prequel… Producers #HombaleFilms announced a prequel during its 100-day celebrations… More details of the #RishabShetty directorial to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/ei6xbHVgYf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2023

