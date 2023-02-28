SS Rajamouli's RRR stole the limelight at Hollywood Critics Association Awards by winning in four categories. The entire team - Rajamouli, Ram Charan, MM Keeravani attended HCA Awards, however, Jr NTR's absence led to many questions among his fans. Now, Hollywood Critics Association issued a note online and clarified that they did invite Jr NTR for HCA but he couldn't make it due to professional reasons. Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Competes Against Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick, Austin Butler’s Elvis For Best Picture - See Full Nominees For HCA Mid-Season Awards.

HCA Issues Clarification:

Dear RRR fans & supporters, We did invite N. T. Rama Rao Jr. to attend the #HCAFilmAwards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 27, 2023

