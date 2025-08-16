In a shocking incident in the United States, three people were killed in a deadly accident after a U-turn by a semi-truck led to a fatal crash on Florida's Turnpike in Fort Pierce. According to a report in WPFB, the accident occurred on Tuesday, August 13. It is reported that the semi-truck with a trailer was travelling north in the outside line and approaching the "Official Use Only" turn around near mile marker 171 when the crash occurred. A Chrysler Town & Country mini van was travelling north in the inside lane and approaching the Official Use Only turn-around when the semi-truck driver attempted a U-turn at the Official Use Only turn. Unable to avoid the semi-truck, the driver of the Chrysler collided with the vehicle and became wedged underneath the semi-truck. While two passengers in the Chrysler were declared dead at the scene, the driver was transported by helicopter to HCA Lawnwood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the driver of the semi and the passenger, both men, who are said to be in their 20s from California, did not sustain any injuries. They have described the accident as a homicide investigation after three people were killed. It is also learned that no charges have been filed against the semi-truck driver. Indian Nationals Killed in US Accident: 3 Members of Family From Telangana Die After Collision Between 2 Cars in Florida.

Three Killed After Semi Attempts To Make U-Turn on Florida's Turnpike

Citizens register strong online protest against on Florida careless driving Truck accident case. Most likely drivers shall face trial for murder not accident. This happens in India everyday, everywhere but we keep quiet as nothing happened and culprits gets bail within hour no… pic.twitter.com/mSkMio1dEH — Abhijeet Sinha (@Abhijeet_Sinhaa) August 16, 2025

Photo of Accident Goes Viral

Three people were killed on the Florida Turnpike after a semi-truck attempted a U-turn at an “Official Use Only” crossover, colliding with a minivan. The truck jackknifed and landed on top of the vehicle. The minivan driver and two passengers died at the scene. (KKTV) pic.twitter.com/a02ePdakmx — NTC Feed (@NTC_Feed) August 14, 2025

