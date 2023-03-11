The Telugu song “Naatu Naatu” from RRR has been crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. This track has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars this year. Ahead of the Academy Awards, Priyanka Chopra hosted pre-Oscars party celebrating South Asian Excellence. There were several who attended the party, including singer Rahul Sipligunj. He shared a picture posing with the global icon and mentioned in his tweet, “It was pleasure being a part of your party @priyankachopra ji.” Ahead of Oscars 2023, Priyanka Chopra Hosts Parents-To-Be Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela at Her LA Home (View Pics).

Rahul Sipligunj & Priyanka Chopra

It was pleasure being a part of your party @priyankachopra ji ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ffgUbzuatA — Rahul Sipligunj (@Rahulsipligunj) March 10, 2023

