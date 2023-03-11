Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child. The couple is currently in the US to attend the Oscars 2023 ceremony. Ahead of it, Priyanka Chopra organised pre-Oscars party that took place at Paramount Studios where South Asian Excellence was celebrated. Not just that, the global icon even hosted the RRR star and his pregnant wife at her LA home. Upasana has dropped a few pictures on Instagram and they are unmissable. Oscars 2023: Preity Zinta Poses With RRR Star Jr NTR, Jacqueline Fernandez, Guneet Monga and Others at Pre-Oscars Party (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra With The Parents-To-Be

View this post on Instagram

