Sai Pallavi's younger sister, Pooja Kannan, recently got engaged to her boyfriend Vineeth in an intimate ceremony. Now, a heartwarming video has surfaced capturing the joyous celebrations. The clip showcases Sai, radiant in a beautiful traditional saree, gracefully enjoying the festivities alongside her family. At one point, she takes to the dance floor, grooving to the joyous beats, adding to the infectious merriment. This glimpse into the close-knit family's celebration offers a peek into Sai's personal life and showcases the strong bond she shares with her sister.

Sai Pallavi Dances at Her Sister's Engagement Ceremony:

God! Pls bless this family every single day n make them always happy & healthy...I want SAI PALLAVI to be HAPPY like this FOREVER ♾️🥹♥️#SaiPallavi @Sai_Pallavi92 #Poojakannan #OurFamily pic.twitter.com/IZauWy3eOt — Sai Pallavi FC™ (@SaipallaviFC) January 22, 2024

Pics From Pooja Kannan's Engagement:

