A fan-edited video circulating on social media showcases brief snippets of Prabhas delivering dialogues in Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire. Fans observed that the edited compilation amounts to only two minutes and 33 seconds in the entire two hours and 55 minutes movie. This sparked a debate on X, with many noting the actor's minimal dialogue in the film. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire was released in theatres on December 22, 2023, featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. Salaar Sequel Title Revealed! Second Part of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film To Be Called Salaar Part 2 – Shauryanga Parvam.

Check This Fan-Edited Video Of Prabhas From Salaar

#Prabhas has dialogues for 2 minutes and 33 seconds in the entire movie of #Salaar which has a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes. Can also be called as an experiment in commercial cinema! Neel. Take a bow! 👏 pic.twitter.com/EBH3Cq4F9e — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) January 21, 2024

