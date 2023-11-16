Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying her break in Bhutan. She has been on vacay with fashion designer Kresha Bajaj and her husband Vanraj Zaveri. The latest picture posted by Kresha is from Paro Taktsang, which is a sacred Vajrayana Himalayan Buddhist site. The actress, dressed up in white casuals, is seen all smiles in this new pic. Kresha writes, “the perfect ending to this bucket list trip with my favorite people @vanrajzaveri @samantharuthprabhuoffl”. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says ‘Rise and Shine’ As She Drops Pics From Her Vacay on Insta!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Kresha Bajaj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krésha (@kreshabajaj)

The Trio Exploring Bhutan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)