Popular face from the TV world, Sampath J Ram is no more. As per reports, the actor died by suicide as he was found dead at his house in Bengaluru on Saturday (April 22). He was 35. According to multiple reports, he passed away owing to lack of work opportunities in showbiz. Sampath's death was confirmed by his friend-actor Rajesh Dhruva on social media. Subi Suresh Dies at 42; Malayalam Actress and TV Host Was Suffering From Liver-Related Ailments.

Rajesh Dhruva Confirms Sampath J Ram's Death:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajesh Dhruva (@onlyrajeshdhruva)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)