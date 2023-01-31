Shaakuntalam, the mythological drama headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu will not release on February 17. The makers recently stated the real reason behind the postpone of the movie and informed that new date will release soon. Shaakuntalam is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language historical film written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Shaakuntalam Song Rushivanamlona: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan’s Chemistry in This Soothing Love Ballad Is Mesmerising (Watch Lyrical Video).

Check The Tweet:

Release of #Shaakuntalam is postponed from 17 Feb. Main reason is that #Shehzada which was supposed to release on 10th is pushed to 17th due to unprecedented success of #Pathaan.#Shaakuntalam being a pan india film would not get required theatres in Hindi. New date soon! — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)