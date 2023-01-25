The song “Rushivanamlona” from Shaakuntalam is a soothing love ballad crooned by Sid Sriram and Chinmayi. The chemistry between the film’s lead pair, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan, is simply mesmerising. This beautiful melody has been composed by Mani Sharma. The other versions of this song include “Rushimooniyon Ka”, “Ruhivanadalondu”, “Rishivanam Aagum” and “Risivanthane”. Shaakuntalam Song Mallika Mallika: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is the Epitome of Beauty and Grace in This Lyric Video – Watch.

Watch The Lyrical Video Of Rushivanamlona Below:

