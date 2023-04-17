Fans of actor Siddharth are in for some major treat from the makers of the upcoming titled Test. The team has dropped an intense look of the handsome hunk from the sports drama on the occasion of his 44th birthday today. The film also starring R Madhavan and Nayanthara is helmed by S Sashikanth. Test Motion Poster: R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth Team Up for S Sashikanth’s Sports Drama (Watch Video).

Actor Siddharth In Test

