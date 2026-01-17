OpenAI, led by CEO Sam Altman, announced that it will begin testing advertisements in ChatGPT’s free tier and the new USD 8-per-month “Go” tier in the coming weeks, starting in the US. The move aims to support broader AI accessibility for users who prefer not to pay for subscriptions, amid rising infrastructure costs. In a post sharing “Our Ad Principles”, OpenAI emphasised key commitments: answers will remain independent and uninfluenced by ads (always clearly labelled and separate), conversations will remain private from advertisers (no data sales), users will control personalisation and can clear data at any time, and the company will prioritise long-term trust and user experience over revenue. Paid tiers such as Pro, Business and Enterprise will remain ad-free. Altman noted his hope that this model will sustain heavy free usage, citing useful Instagram-style ads as inspiration, though online reactions ranged from scepticism to criticism over privacy concerns and potential “enshittification” risks. OpenAI Acquires Health Tech Startup 'Torch' To Expand ChatGPT Health Capabilities and Unified Medical Records.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Confirms Testing Ads in ChatGPT

We are starting to test ads in ChatGPT free and Go (new $8/month option) tiers. Here are our principles. Most importantly, we will not accept money to influence the answer ChatGPT gives you, and we keep your conversations private from advertisers. It is clear to us that a lot… https://t.co/f9Dv53rWU7 — Sam Altman (@sama) January 16, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sam Altman X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

