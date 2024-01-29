Tamil star Jayam Ravi is gearing up for the release of his next film, Siren. The highly anticipated emotional drama will be directed by Anthony Bhagyaraj. On January 29, the makers of the film dropped the first single from Siren titled "Netru Varai". Lead stars Jayam Ravi and Anupama Parameswaran look completely in love in this soulful track sung by the magical Sid Sriram. The lyrics for the song are penned by Thamarai while the music is produced by GV Prakash Kumar. Apart from Jayam Ravi and Anupama Parameswaran, Siren also stars Keerthy Suresh and Yogi Babu in important roles, among others. Siren Teaser: Antony Bhagyaraj Directorial Features Jayam Ravi As Prisoner and Keerthy Suresh As Cop; Film To Release in December (Watch Video).

Check Out the Song “Netru Varai” Here:

