The Chandigarh administration has activated air raid sirens following inputs regarding a possible attack. It has urged residents to stay indoors. "An Air warning has been received from Air force station of possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies," read a post by the official account of Chandigarh administration on Friday, May 09. This came after the Indian armed forces successfully foiled a large-scale drone and missile attack launched by Pakistan on the intervening night of May 08-09. Pakistan Attacks on India Successfully Neutralised: Indian Armed Forces Thwart Pakistan’s Large-Scale Drone and Missile Strike Targetting Military Stations.

Air Raid Sirens Activated in Chandigarh

*ALERT* An Air warning has been received from Air force station of possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies. DC Chandigarh — Chandigarh Admn (@chandigarh_admn) May 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)