Siren is the upcoming action drama helmed by Antony Bhagyaraj. The film features Jayam Ravi as prisoner and Keerthy Suresh as cop. The teaser glimpses an action-packed look and also promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Yogi Babu, Anupama Parameswaran and many others would be seen in supporting roles. Siren is slated to hit the big screens in December. KH 234: Jayam Ravi Joins the Cast of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Forthcoming Film (View Poster).

Watch The Teaser Of Siren Movie Below:

