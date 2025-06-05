What began as a quiet marital separation has turned into a full-blown public controversy. We are talking about Tamil actor Ravi Mohan’s ongoing divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi. The couple is currently in the midst of legal proceedings, with the next court hearing scheduled for June 12, 2025. Amid this, the Siren actor was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Keneeshaa Francis. While there has been no official confirmation regarding their relationship, speculation is rife that Ravi Mohan and the singer-spiritual healer have been dating for some time now. The two were recently seen together at the Kundrakudi Temple in Tamil Nadu. In the viral pictures, the duo can be seen at the shrine wearing garlands around their necks. While Ravi Mohan was dressed in a green outfit, Keneeshaa wore a floral dress. Ravi Mohan’s Estranged Ex Wife Aarti Ravi Demands INR 40 Lakh Alimony per Month Post Divorce From Tamil Actor – Reports.

Ravi Mohan and His Rumoured GF Keneeshaa Francis at Kundrakudi Temple in Tamil Nadu

