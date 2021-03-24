Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sulthan's trailer is finally out. Going by the glimpse, the South film looks like a massy entertainer. From awesome action, BGM to amazing dialogues, the video has everything. This happens to be Rashmika's debut in Tamil cinema. Helmed By Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the movie is set to release on April 2 in theatres.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)