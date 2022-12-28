Ajith Kumar's long awaited film Thunivu will soon be out and so will the trailer! It's dropping on December 31 and fans are super excited. There will be some grand promotions upcoming for the film, and the trailer will also be screened at Burj Khalifa and New York Times Square. Thunivu Song Gangstaa To Be Out on December 25! Makers Share Ajith Kumar’s Cool Look and Lyrics of the Third Single.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)