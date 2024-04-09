Happy Ugadi 2024 Images and Ugadi Subhakankshalu in Telugu HD Wallpapers: Ugadi Subhakankshalu! Ugadi is a major festival celebrated in the South of India. Ugadi marks the beginning of the Telugu New Year. It is celebrated in a major way in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. This year, Ugadi 2024 will be celebrated on April 9, which falls on a Tuesday. The term Ugadi or Yugadi is derived from two Sanskrit words—Yuga, which refers to age, and Adi, which means beginning. Ugadi is celebrated as the New Year according to the regional calendar. This auspicious day falls on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, typically in March or April. It marks the creation of the world by Lord Brahma. As part of the Ugadi celebrations, a special dish called Ugadi pachadi is prepared. It is made using raw mango, tamarind, neem, salt, and jaggery. This dish represents the different flavours of life like sweetness, sourness, bitterness, etc. It symbolises the various experiences life offers. Join in the Ugadi festivities by sending heartfelt messages to your loved ones! Share these Ugadi 2024 quotes, Ugadi Subhakankshalu images (Ugadi Subhakankshalu in Telugu means 'Happy Ugadi') messages, wishes, greetings, images, and wallpapers with your loved ones through Facebook or WhatsApp. Ugadi 2024 Date in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Know Shubh Muhurat, Timings, Rituals and Significance Related to the Telugu New Year.

