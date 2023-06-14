Mrunal Thakur has joined the stellar cast of VD13. The actress would be sharing screen space with Tollywood hunk Vijay Deverakonda in the untitled film that’s helmed by Parasuram Petla. She mentioned in the caption of her Insta post, “I’m really thrilled to be sharing the screen with @thedeverakonda Can’t wait for the shoot to begin.” VD13: Mrunal Thakur Joins Vijay Deverakonda for Parasuram Petla’s Film; See Pics From the Launch Ceremony.

VD13 Announcement

