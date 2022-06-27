Makers of Silambarasan TR’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu took to social media and confirmed a good news about the movie. A scorching update on the Tamil action-drama film to be unveiled on June 28 at 6.15 pm. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu stars Silambarasan, Siddhi Idnani in major roles and Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav and Aangelina Abraham in supporting roles. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: Neeraj Madhav To Share Screen Space With Silambarasan TR In His Kollywood Debut (View Poster).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)