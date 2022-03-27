Neeraj Madhav, who turned a year older on March 26, announced about his first Tamil movie. The popular Malayalam actor shared a poster and revealed that he’s making his Kollywood debut with the film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu that would star Silambarasan TR in the lead. As per the poster, Neeraj’s character Sridharan is seen as a hairdresser. The action drama is helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, its music is composed by AR Rahman and would be produced under Vels Film International’s banner.

