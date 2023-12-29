Actor and politician Vijayakanth's demise on December 28 left a void in the industry. His final rites were held at the Island Grounds, drawing heartfelt tributes. Rajinikanth, shooting for Vettaiyan, paused filming upon hearing the news. He rushed to Chennai to pay his respects, visibly emotional and teary-eyed at the ceremony. Rajinikanth's swift departure from his movie set highlighted his deep reverence for Vijayakanth, illustrating the profound impact the departed actor-politician had on his peers and the film fraternity. Vijayakanth Funeral Update: An Emotional Thalapathy Vijay Arrives to Pay Last Respects to His 'Captain' (View Pics and Video)

See Rajinikanth at Vijayakanth's Last Rites:

