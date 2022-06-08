Vikram starring Kamal Haasan has turned out to be a super successful affair at the Kerala box office. As reportedly, the action-thriller has managed to mint Rs 22.29 crore at the ticket window in just five days, making it number one Tamil grosser in the state. The flick is helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj. Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Defeats Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast at TN Box Office – Reports.

Vikram Box Office Collection:

#Vikram, #Kerala, on a new record run! Day 5 (Tuesday) - ₹3.02Cr. Total 5 days Gross : ₹ 5.02+5.05+5.65+3.55+3.02 crs =₹22.29 Crs! Humongous! In 5 days the @ikamalhaasan film becomes all time number 1 #Tamil grosser at the #Kerala box-office. #VikramBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/th8XKgWdPC — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 8, 2022

