Kamal Haasan's latest release Vikram is creating a havoc at the box office. As right from Suriya's cameo to Ulaganayagan's acting, critics and fans are loving every bit of the film. Having said that, now as per reports, Vikram has defeated Thalapathy Vijay's Beast at Tamil Nadu box office. As just in five days with Rs 66.27 crore Vikram has dethroned Beast's lifetime TN collection. Vikram: Kamal Haasan Gifts a Lexus Car to Director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the Film’s Success at the Box Office.

Check It Out:

#Vikram with ₹66.27 cr BEATS #Beast lifetime gross of ₹65.45 cr at the TN BO. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 8, 2022

