Suriya's cameo as Rolex in Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s movie Vikram has gotten fans excited. Netizens have already hailed Sivakumar's performance as the villain in the movie. And now, amidst this, Suriya took to the micro-blogging site and shared his joy as finally his dream to work with Kamal Haasan became a reality. He also thanked filmmaker, Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vikram: Netizens React To Suriya’s Cameo In Kamal Haasan-Starrer, Say ‘Rolex Steals The Entire Show’.

Suriya:

Dearest @ikamalhaasan Anna எப்படி சொல்றது…!? This is a dream come true to be on screen with you..! Thank you for making this happen! @Dir_Lokesh Overwhelmed to see all the love!! #Rolex #Vikram — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 4, 2022

