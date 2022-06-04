Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead has opened to positive reviews. But as per Twitterati it is Suriya’s cameo appearance that stole the show. He played the character Rolex in this action-thriller and fans were amazed to see him in such a deadly avatar. It was the first time that the audience got to watch Suriya as a villain. Not just that, many are even predicting that director Lokesh Kanagraj could serve the audience with Kaithi 2 or Vikram 3 or even a prequel to Rolex. Vikram Ending Explained: Decoding How Suriya’s Cameo in Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Expands Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi-Verse (SPOILER ALERT).

The Best Cameo Ever

Suriya As Rolex

ROLEX #Suriya - Nailed it is the word..🔥 only 5 minutes he was on screen & the theatre atmosphere was electrifying..💥 The look, entry, evil laugh & Dialogue delivery. all were..🔥 Another Badass Villain role after Athreya.😈 Can't wait for his face off with Aandavar/ #Karthi pic.twitter.com/4IT7uhjpME — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) June 3, 2022

The Massy Avatar

Bring It On!

Rolex Steals The Show

The Epic Scene

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)