Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead has opened to positive reviews. But as per Twitterati it is Suriya’s cameo appearance that stole the show. He played the character Rolex in this action-thriller and fans were amazed to see him in such a deadly avatar. It was the first time that the audience got to watch Suriya as a villain. Not just that, many are even predicting that director Lokesh Kanagraj could serve the audience with Kaithi 2 or Vikram 3 or even a prequel to Rolex. Vikram Ending Explained: Decoding How Suriya’s Cameo in Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Expands Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi-Verse (SPOILER ALERT).
The Best Cameo Ever
All time Best Cameo Role #Rolex in Indian Cinema 🔥#Vikram @Suriya_offl #Vaadivaasal pic.twitter.com/Hl2WCkY91S
— Suriya Fans Rage™ (@SuriyaFansRages) June 4, 2022
Suriya As Rolex
ROLEX #Suriya - Nailed it is the word..🔥 only 5 minutes he was on screen & the theatre atmosphere was electrifying..💥
The look, entry, evil laugh & Dialogue delivery. all were..🔥
Another Badass Villain role after Athreya.😈 Can't wait for his face off with Aandavar/ #Karthi pic.twitter.com/4IT7uhjpME
— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) June 3, 2022
The Massy Avatar
Dinamma Emm High ra Babu 🔥🔥 Goosebumps Scene 💥💥 #Rolex@Suriya_offl Best Mass Look 🔥#Vikram #LokeshKanagaraj #Suriya pic.twitter.com/DtglvdQ0a3
— Nani_Pk❤️ (@Manidee04757655) June 3, 2022
Bring It On!
Many are saying next would be #vikram3 or #kaithi2
What if @Dir_Lokesh gives prequel for #ROLEX 🥵 First !!!!!
#Vikram @RKFI bring it on💥@Suriya_offl 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zaXSikz4j6
— ᴀ ғ ʀ ɪ ᴅ ɪ 𝐒𝐅𝐂 ʳᵒˡᵉˣ (@AfridiHastin) June 3, 2022
Rolex Steals The Show
Rolex this Role steals the entire show at end…🔥🔥🔥@Dir_Lokesh made an evil @Suriya_offl and can’t wait for #Kaithi2 and #Vikram3
This 5mins is the deadliest #Suriya we ever seen#Suriya #FahadhFaasil #vijaysethupathy #KamalHaasan𓃵 #kalidasjayaram pic.twitter.com/6PU5iIvi6t
— Pugal (@pugal07) June 3, 2022
The Epic Scene
Best Cameo Ever in K"wood ⚡#Suriya 🕶️ #Vikram pic.twitter.com/RHQvkJoUGq
— HeᎥຮen多erg♦️ (@V_I_P_E_R__) June 3, 2022
