Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is nearing the Rs 100 crore club in just 4 days of worldwide collection and the film's Hindi version has also done exceptionally well. Vikrant Rona's Hindi version has shown 100% growth if we compare Saturday and Sunday collections respectively. Vikrant Rona Movie Review: Kiccha Sudeepa’s Visual Treat of a Thriller is Stunted By Its Kitschy Writing (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#VikrantRona #Hindi goes from strength to strength in its *extended* opening weekend… Day 4 is more than double of Day 1, which is excellent… Mon to Thu biz crucial… Thu 1.11 cr, Fri 93 lacs, Sat 1.52 cr, Sun 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 5.96 cr. #India biz. Note: HINDI version. NBOC. pic.twitter.com/qh4VggcaDz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 1, 2022

