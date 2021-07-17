Jacqueline Fernandez has completed the shooting of her portion from the upcoming Kannada film Vikrant Rona. The director of the movie Anup Bhandari took to social media and promised to reveal the look of Jacqueline from the film soon. Vikrant Rona stars Kichcha Sudeep in the lead.

Take a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anup Bhandari (@anupsbhandari)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)