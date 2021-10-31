Voice of Sathyanathan is the upcoming film directed by Raffi. This Malayalam film stars Dileep in the lead and Joju George will be seen in a key role. The makers have released the first look poster and it features Dileep and Joju who are all smiles. This family entertainer’s cinematography has been handled by Jithin Stansilaus, whereas Justin Varghese has been roped in as the music director.

Voice Of Sathyanathan First Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOJU (@joju_george)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)