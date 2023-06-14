Shameik Moore's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been banned in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several Middle Eastern countries. Reportedly, the Spidey flick has faced the axe due to trans flag that appears in the movie. The film sees "protect trans kids" flag and thus did not pass the censorship, according to reports. Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’s Streaming Over 100 Websites Restrained by Delhi High Court.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Banned in UAE:

Across the spider-verse has been banned in the Middle East, due to a "protect trans kids" flag that features in the film pic.twitter.com/7PREnEiHDw — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) June 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)